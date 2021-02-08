Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

