Robert W. Baird Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $120.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

COLM stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

