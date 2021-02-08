Merck & Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

