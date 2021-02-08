William Blair Weighs in on MaxLinear, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NYSE MXL opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after buying an additional 251,128 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

