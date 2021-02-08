Piper Sandler Weighs in on ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.25 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $7,247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

