Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

ELF opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $200,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

