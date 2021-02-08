Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of TLRY opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

