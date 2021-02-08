Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE:VVV opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $353,846 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

