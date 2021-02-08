Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post $786.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $10,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,186.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

