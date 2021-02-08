Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

AERI stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

