Morgan Stanley Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.