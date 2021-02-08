Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

