CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.00 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
