CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.00 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

