QIAGEN (QGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

