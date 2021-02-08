Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

