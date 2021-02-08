Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kennametal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

