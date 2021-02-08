ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ADTX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.