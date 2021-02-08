Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

BDN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

