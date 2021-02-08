Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 865,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

