FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cigna Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $20.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2022 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

NYSE CI opened at $203.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

