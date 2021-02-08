SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $131.00 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

