NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.
NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.
About NIC
NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.
