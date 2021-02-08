NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.