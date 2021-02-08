Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average of $268.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

