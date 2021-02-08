FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Boosted by DA Davidson

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.14 on Monday. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $687.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,823,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

