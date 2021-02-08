Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.