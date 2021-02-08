Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KKPNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

