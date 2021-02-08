Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LFDJF opened at $43.35 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

