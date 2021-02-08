Exantas Capital Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th (NYSE:XAN)

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $3.98 on Monday. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 211.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,052 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

