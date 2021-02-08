NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

