Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

