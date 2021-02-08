Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

