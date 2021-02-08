Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meggitt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

