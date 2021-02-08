Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of BIP.UN stock opened at C$68.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$37.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

