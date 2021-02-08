Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

