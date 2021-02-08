Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Underperform

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

