Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

