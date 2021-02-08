Iteris, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Iteris in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Iteris by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

