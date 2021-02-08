Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Leslie’s stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,286,000.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.