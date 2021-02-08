FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Increased by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

