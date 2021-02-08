Wedbush Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HOG stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

