Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sumitomo Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sumitomo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the conglomerate will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.81. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

