Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

