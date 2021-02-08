GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$3.75 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$3.75 target price on GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$674.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

