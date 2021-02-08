Zacks Investment Research Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

