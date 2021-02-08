Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

VTRU stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

