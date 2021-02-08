ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,523.60 ($72.17).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,900 ($64.02) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,858.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,672.46.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

