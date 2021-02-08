Barclays Trims GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,250

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.33 ($22.03).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.54) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,369.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The stock has a market cap of £63.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.61%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders bought a total of 37,246 shares of company stock valued at $51,242,300 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

