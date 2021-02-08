China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Critical Survey

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Recycling Energy and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Recycling Energy and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 31.18 -$8.77 million N/A N/A CBIZ $948.42 million 1.55 $70.71 million $1.27 21.20

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A 2.84% 1.83% CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27%

Summary

CBIZ beats China Recycling Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. The company also offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the Combined Cycle Power Plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, it provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment; and purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

