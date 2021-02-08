Contrasting Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Invacare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.38 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -9.77 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invacare beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

