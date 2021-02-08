ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

